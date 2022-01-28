Zacks: Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $490,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 293,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,207 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

