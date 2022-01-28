Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $731.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post sales of $731.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $759.60 million. Green Plains posted sales of $478.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 1,116,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,458. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

