Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.08.

NICE stock opened at $237.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

