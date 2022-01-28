Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $884.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce sales of $884.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.08 million to $926.65 million. Albemarle reported sales of $879.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $205.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

