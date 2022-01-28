Zacks: Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.80. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Align Technology by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after acquiring an additional 243,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $455.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $597.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.26. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

