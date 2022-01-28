Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Post $3.39 EPS

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,783.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $14.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.