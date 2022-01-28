Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce sales of $204.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.40 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $853.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $915.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $933.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 165.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 45.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.26. 166,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

