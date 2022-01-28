Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.55. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:LNN opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a one year low of $120.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.