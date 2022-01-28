Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Shift Technologies reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,307. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

