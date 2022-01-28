Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.15. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 64,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,952. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

