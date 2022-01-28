Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.41. 5,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,175. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $587.00 million, a P/E ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 42.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Titan International by 108.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Titan International by 205.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

