Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Sell

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVDL opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,058,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.