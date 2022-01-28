Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LFMD. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 204,079 shares of company stock worth $818,767. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeMD by 41.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

