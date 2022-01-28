Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.