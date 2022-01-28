Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) to Hold

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,026.29% and a negative return on equity of 106.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Versus Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

