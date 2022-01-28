Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Sell

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.18. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 2,948.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 755,803 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 43.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

