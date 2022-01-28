Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Hold

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.70 on Friday. Paya has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Paya by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Paya by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paya by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

