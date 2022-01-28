Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REMYY. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.15.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

