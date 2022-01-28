Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses."

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

