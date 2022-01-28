Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZEN. dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.92.

ZEN stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

