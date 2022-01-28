Zalando (ZAL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zalando (FRA: ZAL) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2022 – Zalando was given a new €118.00 ($134.09) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/25/2022 – Zalando was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/24/2022 – Zalando was given a new €101.00 ($114.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2022 – Zalando was given a new €104.00 ($118.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – Zalando was given a new €97.00 ($110.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/10/2022 – Zalando was given a new €77.00 ($87.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/7/2022 – Zalando was given a new €92.00 ($104.55) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

12/23/2021 – Zalando was given a new €101.00 ($114.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2021 – Zalando was given a new €101.00 ($114.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/10/2021 – Zalando was given a new €101.00 ($114.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ZAL traded down €1.26 ($1.43) during trading on Friday, reaching €65.24 ($74.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,081,256 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.27. Zalando SE has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

