Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00239709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00100643 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

