ZENZO Price Hits $0.0111 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $328,654.39 and $148.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00177039 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00028192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00028161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00384013 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00071913 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

