Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital comprises about 1.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $101,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $6,022,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.