Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

