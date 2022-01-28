Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 25,863 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $34,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $6,187,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,115 shares of company stock valued at $74,621,821 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $122.18 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.83 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average is $158.72.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

