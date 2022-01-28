Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 94,275 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94,275 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $78,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $525.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $605.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.28. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 485.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.16.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

