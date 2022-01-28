Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.10

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.10 and last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 6345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

ZD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

