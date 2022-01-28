Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 2.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 1.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $355,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,798. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

