Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

ZION opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,669 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

