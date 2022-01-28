ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 958,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,714 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

