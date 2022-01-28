Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $187.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

