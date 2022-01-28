Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is Prosight Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,094 shares during the quarter. Zogenix accounts for 4.1% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.88% of Zogenix worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 63,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

