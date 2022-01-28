Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,564 shares during the quarter. Zovio comprises approximately 1.3% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Zovio were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZVO. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Zovio stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Zovio Inc has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

