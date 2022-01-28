Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 169.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

