Zynga (ZNGA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) recently:

1/19/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.50.

1/18/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

1/12/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $9.86. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.86 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

12/14/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

