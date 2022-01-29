$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 143,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 68,575 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 70,074 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.20. 178,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,304. The firm has a market cap of $303.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.