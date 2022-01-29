$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. 111,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 203,772 shares of company stock valued at $499,228 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

