$0.15 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

IMMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 372,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. Immersion has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $16.64.

In related news, Director Eric Singer bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,176,734 shares of company stock worth $8,451,358. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 43.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immersion by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Immersion by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 159,547 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

