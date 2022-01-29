$0.19 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.09. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 63,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.68. 672,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

