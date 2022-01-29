$0.24 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,106. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

