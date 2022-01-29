$0.34 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 607,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

