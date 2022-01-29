$0.41 EPS Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter.

HHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.17%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.