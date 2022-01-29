-$0.48 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 193,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,120. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $333.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

