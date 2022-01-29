$0.50 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.45. Enerplus posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 1,294.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 130,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. 1,839,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.49%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.