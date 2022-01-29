$0.60 EPS Expected for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,014,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 739,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

