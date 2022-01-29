-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.