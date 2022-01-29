-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

