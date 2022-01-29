-$0.63 EPS Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 572,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

