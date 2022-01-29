-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 927,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,473. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,791,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,870,000 after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

