$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.43. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.09. 2,221,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,122. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average is $222.16. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,865,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

